J-K polls: DPAP chief Azad vows to create job opportunities for youth

Jammu, Sep 15 (PTI) DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday expressed grave concern over the rising cases of drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir and vowed to create job opportunities for the youth to steer them towards a brighter future if his party wins the assembly elections.

Azad was campaigning for his party candidate Abdul Majid Wani in Doda East.

“Our young generation is getting involved in drugs, and we must act swiftly to stop this menace,” he said.

The former chief minister, who last month expressed his inability to campaign due to health concerns, started canvassing for the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) candidates from south Kashmir recently.

He had complained of chest pain on August 25 and underwent treatment in AIIMS-Delhi for two days.

On Sunday, addressing two separate gatherings in Doda East, Azad also voiced deep concerns over August 5, 2019 development (abrogation of Article 370) and pledged to introduce a legislation in the assembly that will prevent “outsiders from buying land or securing jobs” in Jammu and Kashmir, if his party wins the polls.

“We will safeguard the rights of the people and ensure that their land and jobs remain protected,” he said, seeking votes for the party candidate.

Wani, a former minister who had won the Doda East seat in 2002 and 2008 assembly elections, is facing a major challenge from former minister and National Conference leader Khalid Najib Suharwardy.

Four other DPAP candidates – former advocate general Mohammad Aslam Goni (Bhaderwah), Fatima Begum (Inderwal), Asif Ahmad Khanday (Banihal) and Girdhari Lal Bhau (Ramban) – withdrew from the contest after Azad decided not to campaign.

Azad reiterated his commitment to the development of the Chenab Valley, asserting that the region will witness renewed progress under his leadership.

“For over 70 years, other parties have exploited the people of this region and ignored their needs. But all the major work was done when I was in office,” Azad said, assuring the people that DPAP will continue to work for the upliftment and welfare of the region’s most marginalised.

He urged the people to remain vigilant against “communal politics and division based on religion, particularly during the election period”.

He urged the people to remain vigilant against "communal politics and division based on religion, particularly during the election period".

He stressed the importance of unity and said "we will ensure equal development for everyone, regardless of caste or creed and at this stage in my life, I do not seek wealth. My only desire is to bring relief to the poor and uplift the underprivileged".