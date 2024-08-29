J-K polls: EC issues notification for second phase

Srinagar, Aug 29 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday issued notification for the second phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir for which voting will be held on September 25.

Polls will be held for 26 assembly segments spread over six districts of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi.

The last date for filing nominations is September 5 while the papers will be subjected to scrutiny the next day. The candidates can withdraw from the polls till September 9.

Eight seats of Srinagar district will be going to polls in the second phase and 7.74 lakh electorate of the union territory's summer capital are eligible to cast their votes.

The seats where polls will be held in the second phase are Kangan, Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief, Chadoora, Gulabgarh, Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri, Budhal, Thannamandi, Surankote, Poonch Haveli and Mendhar. PTI MIJ DV DV