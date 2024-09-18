National

J-K polls: More than 50% voter turnout till 3 pm, Kishtwar records 67%

Women voters show their voting slips at a women-only polling station during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.

Srinagar: A voter turnout of more than 50 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

Voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

According to officials, the overall voter turnout was 50.65 per cent at 3 pm.

They said the highest voting percentage so far among the 24 assembly segments of the Union territory was recorded in Inderwal at 72.20 per cent, followed by Padder-Nagseni at 71.08 per cent and Kishtwar at 67.58 per cent.

Doda West also recorded a high turnout of 66.75 per cent during the period.

In the Kashmir valley, the Pahalgam segment recorded the highest turnout of 58.89 per cent. It was followed by D H Pora at 55.14 per cent, Kulgam at 50.75, Dooru at 50.50 per cent, and Kokernag (ST) at 50 per cent.

The lowest -- 32.87 per cent -- was recorded in Tral, they said.

The polls are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370.

Anantnag Kishtwar Jammu and Kashmir voter turnout Jammu and Kashmir Elections
