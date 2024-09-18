J-K polls: More than 58 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Over 58 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

Voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

According to officials, the overall voter turnout was 58.19 per cent at 5 pm.

They said the highest voting percentage so far among the 24 assembly segments of the Union territory was recorded in Inderwal at 80.06 per cent, followed by Padder-Nagseni at 76.80 per cent and Kishtwar at 75.04 per cent.

Doda West also recorded a high turnout of 74.14 per cent during the period.

In the Kashmir valley, the Pahalgam segment recorded the highest turnout of 67.86 per cent. It was followed by D H Pora at 65.21 per cent, Kulgam at 59.58, Kokernag at 58 per cent and Dooru at 57.90 per cent.

The lowest -- 40.58 per cent -- was recorded in the Tral segment, they said, adding that the four constituencies in Pulwama district have not yet crossed the 50 per cent mark.

The polls are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.