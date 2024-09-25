J-K polls: Over 24% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in second phase

New Delhi: A voter turnout of 24.1 per cent was recorded till 11 am in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, an official said on Wednesday.

The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

Voting in Gulabgarh (ST) constituency of Reasi district saw maximum turnout of 35.72%

The lowest 7.4 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency in Srinagar district, they said.

The assembly constituencies where polls are being held in the second phase are spread over six districts -- three each in the Valley and the Jammu division.

The constituencies in Srinagar district are Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Central Shalteng and Eidgah.

The segments in Budgam district are Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-I-Sharief and Chadoora, while there are two constituencies in Ganderbal district -- Kangan (ST) and Ganderbal.

The seats going to polls in Jammu division are Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (in Reasi district), Kalakote-Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST) (in Rajouri district), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST) (Poonch district).

The polling will decide the fate of 239 candidates including former chief minister Omar Abdullah who is contesting from two seats -- Budgam and Ganderbal.

For this phase, 93 candidates are in the fray in Srinagar district, followed by 46 in Budgam district, 34 in Rajouri district, 25 in Poonch district, 21 in Ganderbal district and 20 in Reasi district.