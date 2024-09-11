J-K polls: PM Modi to address rally in Srinagar on Sep 19

Srinagar, Sep 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally here on September 19 to campaign for BJP candidates contesting the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, the party said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on September 19 to address a mega BJP rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Park, Srinagar ahead of Assembly elections," a party spokesperson said.

Around 30,000 party workers are expected to attend the rally, he said.

"Senior BJP Leader Mohammad Anwar Khan has been designated as the in-charge for the rally," he added.

Polling will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, while the counting of the votes will be undertaken on October 8. PTI MIJ RHL