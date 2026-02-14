J-K: Posters against wanted terrorists surface in Doda amid intensified operations

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) In a stepped-up anti-terror drive, police in Doda district have pasted posters at several strategic locations seeking information about active terrorists, including a Pakistani commander of the banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad identified as Saifullah, officials said on Saturday. The move comes amid heightened security operations in the high-altitude areas across the Jammu region following recent encounters and intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the region. The posters were seen at key checkpoints and public places, including Nagri, Dessa, Ganpat Bridge at the Doda entry point, and Thathri, the officials said, adding that more such notices are being displayed in other vulnerable areas to maximise public outreach. Meanwhile, security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Chilli forest in the Gandoh area of Doda on Saturday morning, leading to the recovery of eatables and blankets, the officials said. They said the recovery suggests recent movement in the area, prompting forces to intensify combing operations in the surrounding forests. The posters, carrying photographs and brief details of the suspects, urge the public to share any credible information with the police while assuring complete confidentiality and protection of informants, the officials said.

They noted that the poster campaign is part of intensified efforts to dismantle terror networks operating in the Chenab Valley, including Doda and neighbouring Kishtwar districts, which have witnessed a series of encounters in recent years after militants attempted to revive activities in parts of the Jammu region that had largely been cleared of terrorism. A massive search operation has been underway in the higher reaches of Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch districts over the past month, resulting in nearly a dozen encounters — mostly in Kishtwar, Udhampur and Kathua — and leading to the killing of four Pakistani terrorists of JeM and an army soldier. While two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Ramnagar forest area of Udhampur and another in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar on February 4, one terrorist was gunned down at Parhetar in Kathua on January 23. An army paratrooper also lost his life in a gunfight in Chatroo on January 18. Officials informed that search operations, particularly in Thathri and Gandoh areas of Doda, have been intensified after locals reported suspicious movement of persons believed to be terrorists who may have escaped recent cordon-and-search operations in Kishtwar and moved towards adjoining forest belts. PTI TAS TAS MPL MPL