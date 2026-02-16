J-K: Posters in Kathua show five suspected Pakistani terrorists, seek info on their movement

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Amid heightened vigilance in the twin border districts of Kathua and Samba, posters carrying photographs of five suspected Pakistani terrorists have been put up in Kathua, seeking the cooperation of the general public in tracking their movement.

The development follows intelligence inputs generated outside Jammu and Kashmir regarding suspected infiltration of terrorists from across the border in the region, sources said.

The poster, titled 'Public Information', urges people to immediately inform the security forces -- Army, CRPF, police or BSF -- or contact a dedicated helpline number if the suspects are spotted anywhere. It also assures readers that the identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

Sources said security agencies in Punjab had shared credible intelligence inputs about the successful infiltration of suspected terrorists from across the border.

The poster displays photographs of five bearded suspects, including one masked individual, along with a helpline number for providing information in case anyone notices their movement.

Security forces are engaged in intensified anti-terror operations across Kathua, Kishtwar, Udhampur and Samba districts to neutralise the terrorists and dismantle their cross-border terror networks, they said.

The security forces and police have put up additional checkpoints, area domination patrols on highway, border areas and hinterlands and are conducting searches in vulnerable pockets, particularly along border areas, as part of heightened security measures, they added.

The move comes shortly after police in Doda district put up posters of Pakistan-based terrorist Saifullah Balochi as part of sustained operations to track foreign terrorists operating in the Chenab Valley belt.

On Saturday, authorities in Kathua district imposed restrictions on "unnecessary movement" within a five-kilometre belt along the International Border, citing the possibility of cross-border firing and the need to prevent anti-national activities and safeguard villagers.

Kathua District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which empowers executive magistrates to take preventive measures in urgent cases of apprehended danger to maintain public order and safety.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat visited Samba district and held a meeting with senior police and civil administration officials to review the security situation in the border areas, officials said. He assessed the overall security landscape and reviewed the vigilance and alertness of the police in the border districts, they added. PTI AB PRK PRK