J-K: Preparations for Dussehra celebrations in full swing in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 23 (PTI) Arrangements for Dussehra celebrations were being finalised here on Monday as effigies of Ravana reached the valley, a day before they are set on fire for 'Ravana Dahan' at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium to signify the victory of good over evil.

Sanjay Tickoo, one of the organisers, told PTI: “We are making preparations for the Dussehra to be held tomorrow (Tuesday). The effigies came from Jammu this morning. We are assembling them.” “This year, one effigy is 40 feet in height and the other two are 30 feet. They will be set on fire after sunset tomorrow,” he said.

Tickoo said after the festival was stopped after the eruption of militancy in the valley, the Kashmiri Pandit community here has been celebrating it since 2007.

“People come to witness this (Ravana Dahan). It is a mixed crowd consisting of Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims – most are Muslims. The festival is celebrated in a good manner. These statues are made by Muslims and then they reach us via Jammu,” he said.

Karan Veer Singh, an Uttar Pradesh resident engaged in Dussehra preparations in the city, said the material for Ravana Dahan was procured from Meerut and prepared at Jammu. It will be assembled by Tuesday evening, he said.

Nanna Ji, a local Pandit, said the community wants the victory of good over evil “in a real sense in Jammu and Kashmir”.

"People will assemble here. Many have come from Jammu, and Ravana will be set on fire. We want the victory of good over evil in Kashmir as well, and pray that peace be established," he said.