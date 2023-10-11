J-K: President interacts with women SHGs, tribal groups

Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday interacted with members of women self-help groups and local tribal groups here, officials said.

The president is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir which began on Wednesday.

Murmu interacted with the members of women SHGs and local tribal groups at the Raj Bhawan here. The officials said that the president also met some delegations, including a delegation of members of the Sikh community.

Earlier in the day, Murmu attended the 20th convocation of the Kashmir University here.

On X, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said SHGs are playing an important role in the socio-economic empowerment of women in J&K and enabling them to take control of their lives.

"Tribal communities in J&K were marginalised for a very long time. The government implemented Forest Rights Act, key reforms and initiatives have been taken for transformation of tribal society and our focus is on holistic development to provide new strengths and capabilities to the community," Sinha said on X. PTI SSB MIJ SSB ANB ANB