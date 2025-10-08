J-K probe agency raids multiple locations across Kashmir to crack down on sleeper cell module

Srinagar, Oct 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations across the valley as part of its efforts to crack down on a sleeper cell module of terrorist organisations, officials said.

During the raids, some suspects were detained for questioning, the officials said.

The SIA carried out extensive searches at eight locations across seven districts in the Kashmir valley, they said.

The searches were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation of case FIR No. 01/2025 of Police Station CI/SIA Kashmir, they added.

The officials said the case is related to the sleeper cell module operating in the valley at the behest of terrorist commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

"The module is used for spreading secessionist propaganda, thereby radicalising and recruiting the youth into the terror fold," they said.

The search operation was conducted simultaneously across seven districts in the valley from all three police ranges -- North, Central and South Kashmir.

"During the raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning," the officials said.

Preliminary investigation has clearly brought out the active engagement of these entities in a terrorist conspiracy aimed at propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder and communal hatred, they said.

The searches highlight the continued and unrelenting efforts of the SIA to ensure that the entire module is dismantled and to strike at the roots of the terror ecosystem, the officials added. PTI SSB KSS KSS