J-K: Probe ordered into student's suicide in Doda; teacher suspended

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) A government teacher was suspended, and an inquiry was ordered after a student allegedly died by suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Wednesday.

Saba Banoo (19), a student of Government Degree College, Doda, allegedly jumped into Chenab river at Pul Doda on January 16, after being scolded by her teachers for possessing a mobile phone during a test, as claimed by her family.

The body of the girl remains unrecovered despite efforts by police, local volunteers and SDRF personnel.

Following the alleged suicide, the J&K government suspended Assistant Professor (commerce) Manzoor Ahmad. He would remain suspended until the inquiry is completed.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Commissioner Secretary (Higher Education Department) Ram Niwas Sharma said the suspended teacher shall remain attached with the office of Directorate of Colleges Higher Education till further orders.

The government has also constituted a three-member committee headed by Director Colleges J-K Sheikh Aijaz Bashir to inquire into the incident.

The committee shall furnish its report on the matter within a period of seven days, Sharma said in another order. PTI TAS TAS AMJ AMJ