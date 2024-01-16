J-K: Property of drug peddler attached

Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday attached an immovable property belonging to an alleged drug peddler, officials said.

This is the second such action in as many days.

Barkatullah Mir's under-construction house in Buchroo area of Kulgam was attached under the NDPS Act, they said.

The official said the owner cannot sell/lease or transfer the property.

On Monday, police attached a property measuring 625 square feet belonging to alleged drug peddler Mashooq Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Khudwani Qaimoh, Kulgam.

The properties have been identified as illegally acquired using money from trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.