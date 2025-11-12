J-K: Property of former Kashmir Bar Association president attached in UAPA case

Srinagar, Nov 12 (PTI) Police on Wednesday attached a residential property belonging to former Kashmir Bar Association president Mian Abdul Qayoom in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The house of Qayoom, who is in jail on charges of murder of advocate Babar Qadri, located at Bul Bul Bagh Barzulla here was attached by the police under sections 38 and 39 of the UAPA.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat issued the attachment order.

"In exercise of powers conferred by Section 25 of UAPA, prior approval is accorded for attachment of 02 storeyed residential house along with land measuring 02 Kanals, 01 Marla and 90 sqft situated at Bulbul Bagh Barzulla, Srinagar," the order said.

The action was taken in connection with FIR No. 157/2009 registered at Shaheed Gunj police station under sections 120, 120-B, 121, and 153-A of the Ranbir Penal Code and sections 13, 38, and 39 of the UAPA, it said.

In the order, Prabhat said that the evidence collected by the investigating officer has prima facie established that accused Mian Abdul Qayoom has used his residential premises for "concealing incriminatory material and for furtherance of terrorist activities".

"The said property registered under mutation no. 338, in the name of Mian Abdul Qayoom, thus falls within the ambit of "proceeds of terrorism" in terms of section 2(g) of UAPA and is liable to be attached in FIR no. 157/09, of PS Shaheed Gunj, Srinagar," the order said. PTI MIJ AB KVK KVK