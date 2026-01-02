J-K: Property of Pakistan-based terror handler attached in Poonch

Poonch/Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday attached the immovable property of a Pakistan-based terror handler in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district, officials said.

The attached property, measuring 6 kanal and 13.5 marla (approximately 39,528 sq ft), is estimated to be around Rs 13.36 lakh.

The property belongs to Jamal Lone alias Jamala, son of Sultan Lone. A resident of Chamber Kanari village in Poonch, Jamal Lone is operating as a terror handler from across the border, they said.

The officials said the accused had earlier exfiltrated to Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He has since been actively involved in activities detrimental to the security and sovereignty of the nation, they said.

Due to his continued evasion of the legal process, the court had declared the accused a proclaimed offender. Despite several attempts by the Poonch Police to arrest him, Lone remained at large.

This led to the court to order the attachment of his immovable assets, the officials said.

The police executed the attachment order in coordination with the revenue department after completing all required legal procedures and documentation, they added. PTI COR AB AKY