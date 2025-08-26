J-K rain: CM says situation in Jammu serious, reviews flood mitigation measures

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the situation in various parts of Jammu was "quite serious" following heavy rain and directed the administration to maintain high alert.

He chaired an emergency meeting to review the flood-like situation in the Jammu division, an official spokesperson said.

Abdullah's office said in a post on X that the chief minister directed officers to maintain high alert and take all necessary measures.

Three people were killed and over two dozen houses and bridges were damaged as heavy rains pounded Jammu, where almost all water bodies are flowing above the danger mark, submerging a number of low-lying areas and roads in the city and elsewhere.

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways was suspended, while dozens of hilly roads were blocked or damaged by landslides or flash floods, the officials said, adding the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine was also suspended as a precautionary measure.

In a post from his personal X handle, Abdullah said the situation in many parts of Jammu was "quite serious".

"I'll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation," he said.

The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I’ll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the mean time instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs to… https://t.co/vOfGXAEb8e — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 26, 2025

During the emergency review meeting, the divisional commissioner of Jammu, along with the deputy commissioners of all 10 districts, briefed Abdullah about the on-ground situation and their preparedness to deal with exigencies.

"The relief and restoration works will proceed strictly as per SDRF norms. However, wherever additional requirements arise beyond these norms, I will personally ensure that further provisions are made available," the chief minister told the officers.

Abdullah instructed the administration to ensure the timely supply of food, clean drinking water, medicines and other essentials to affected families. He stressed that vulnerable populations must receive assistance on a priority basis.

As authorities worked tirelessly to pump out water from urban areas, the chief minister said assistance must immediately be sought from the Fire and Emergency Services in case of any equipment shortage.

He also called for ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to hospitals and other vital installations.

Abdullah directed officials to restore roads and key connectivity routes on a priority basis to ensure the smooth movement of essential supplies and rescue operations. He instructed the deputy commissioners to maintain close coordination with the Army, police, SDRF and other agencies.

Officials informed him that control rooms have been activated, with men and machinery kept on high alert for any eventuality.

The chief minister emphasised that constant communication with the public must be maintained so that updates and assistance reach them on time.