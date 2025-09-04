J-K rains: Jammu-Srinagar NH, other vital roads closed for traffic

Jammu: Kashmir Valley was cut off from the rest of the country as all surface links, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, were closed for traffic on Thursday due to multiple landslides and the washing away of road patches due to rains.

The closure of highways and other inter-regional roads since August 26 has resulted in over 3,500 vehicles getting stuck at various places from Kathua to Kashmir. The highway was partially reopened on Monday to facilitate the movement of some stranded vehicles.

“The Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road and Sinthan Road are closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at several places,” a traffic police officer said.

Besides this, important highways, including the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway and the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway, are shut for traffic in view of landslides and the washing away of portions of roads.

With the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Anantnag Road, Jammu-Poonch highway and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway, all surface connectivity to the Kashmir Valley has been cut off, officials said.

“Jammu-Srinagar is closed for vehicular movement from Jakhani in Udhampur towards Srinagar and vice versa due to the road being damaged at multiple places. No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal, Srinagar and vice versa,” the traffic police advisory said.

It said commuters belonging to Katra and Udhampur town are requested to keep their photo ID cards to prove their identification so that their movement can be facilitated smoothly.

Restoration work is underway at affected places in the Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal section on a war footing, they said.

The most affected areas include Shalgadi, Nachilana, Panthyal, Maroog and Peerah in Ramban–Banihal, where retaining walls and stretches of road have been washed away, and a heavy landslide has even entered one tube of the Peerah tunnel.

In the Udhampur sector, around 10 km of road between Jakhani, Thara D, Balli Nallah and Dewal has been affected, they said.

Over 3,500 vehicles are stranded at various places in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban and Kashmir Valley due to the closure of the highway, they said.

The Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway has remained closed since Wednesday night at Chowki Choura near the Kandi tunnel, they said. Over 400 vehicles are stranded due to the damaged road surface, they added.

Efforts are on to restore the highway to reconnect Rajouri and Poonch besides facilitating the movement of essential services, they said.

The Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway is also closed following landslides in the Pul Doda area, resulting in the stranding of several vehicles, they said. Over 200 vehicles are stranded at various places.

Similarly, the Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag highway is closed for vehicular movement, they said, adding that Mughal Road has also been shut.

Kashmir’s connectivity with the rest of the country currently relies solely on air travel, with flights operating from Srinagar airport, and the railway network that extends from Katra to Srinagar. The region depends on road transport, particularly the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which serves as the main lifeline for essential supplies, passenger movement, and trade.

Besides this, several inter-district roads in Kathua, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi remain shut due to landslides and falling boulders, they said.