J-K rains: Omar calls for swift restoration of essential services

Srinagar, Sep 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday directed reinforcing of vulnerable spots, evacuation of people from inundated villages, and round-the-clock monitoring in view of the flood situation in the valley.

Chairing a meeting here on the post-flood scenario, the chief minister also directed for swift restoration of essential services, including power, water supply and road connectivity in the flood-hit areas.

"Chief Minister chaired a meeting today morning on the post-flood scenario and directed reinforcement of vulnerable spots, evacuation of people from inundated villages, round-the-clock monitoring through control rooms, and frequent visits to affected areas & timely advisories urging residents to stay alert, avoid panic & cooperate with administration," the CM's office said on X.

Many areas of Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing floods following incessant rains. PTI SSB DV DV