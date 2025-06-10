J-K: Rajouri admin names dak bungalow conference hall after late ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa

Rajouri/Jammu, Jun 9 (PTI) The district administration in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri paid tribute to martyr ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa by naming the conference hall of dak bungalow after him.

Additional District Development Commissioner Thapa was killed when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri on May 10.

The district administration organized a memorial function to pay homage to the martyr, who laid down his life in the line of duty amid shelling, officials said.

The event was marked by the presence of the bereaved family of the martyr and was attended by district development council chairperson Advocate Naseem Liaqat, senior officers, and officials of the district administration.

As a gesture of lasting remembrance, the conference hall at Dak Bungalow Rajouri was named after Thapa, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Thapa and shared poignant memories of his dedicated service and personal association with him.

DDC Chairperson Advocate Naseem Liaqat also paid a heartfelt tribute and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

The family members expressed their gratitude to the district administration for the tributes and for preserving his memory by naming the hall after him.

Later, the family visited the residential quarter where Thapa spent his final moments. A commemorative tree was planted in the lawn of the quarter as a living memorial to his service and sacrifice, they said.

The family also visited his office, where they interacted with officers and staff who had worked closely with him. PTI COR AB NB NB