J-K: Rajouri DC, DSP get Army chief's commendation for role during Operation Sindoor

Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) commendation for his "outstanding" civil-military coordination and leadership during Operation Sindoor in May last year, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

The commendation recognises Sharma's swift administrative response, seamless coordination with the Army and security agencies, and effective management of civilian safety, logistics, relief and essential services in sensitive and border areas of the district during the operation, he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Operations, Shammi Kumar, was also awarded the COAS commendation for his exemplary role during the operation.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, who visited the border district on Saturday, appreciated the Rajouri district administration for its "exceptional cooperation" in an operationally sensitive environment and lauded the Rajouri deputy commissioner for setting a benchmark in civil-military synergy, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS RHL