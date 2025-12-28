J-K: Rajouri education authority recommends lecturer's suspension over prayer platform in school

Jammu, Dec 28 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have recommended the suspension of an Arabic lecturer of a government higher secondary school for allegedly ordering the construction of a platform on the school building to be used for offering prayers, officials said on Sunday.

Quoting a letter issued by the chief education officer (CEO), Rajouri, the officials said Munnawar Hussain, Lecturer (Arabic), posted at Higher Secondary School, Chingus, was prima facie found to have directed the construction of the platform on the roof of a newly constructed block of the institution.

The CEO in the letter to the Director, School Education Jammu, on Saturday has recommended suspending the lecturer, they said.

"A large number of people also gathered at the school to protest against the construction, and demanded strict action against Hussain," the official said.

The CEO said he, along with the district education planning officer, visited the school at the direction of the deputy commissioner and met the people of the area.

The lecturer was directed to report to the office of the chief education officer for further duties, the officials said. PTI TAS TAS APL APL