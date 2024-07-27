J-K: Rape accused, absconding for 5 months, arrested in Ramban

Jammu, Jul 27 (PTI) A rape accused, who was at large for five months, was arrested in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The accused was identified as Sandeep Singh, a resident of Hoochak village of Pogal, they said.

Singh was on the run after a case of rape was registered against him at the Ramsoo police station on March 19, a police spokesman said. He said a special police team, constituted by Senior Superintendent of Police Ramban, Anuj Kumar, arrested the accused from Ukhral. The accused was produced before the local court and further remanded to police custody to conclude the investigation on merits, the spokesman said.