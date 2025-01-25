J-K: Record room damaged in fire at Mendhar sub-district complex

Mendhar/Poonch, Jan 25 (PTI) A record room at Mendhar sub-district hospital complex in Jammu and Kashnir's Poonch district was damaged in a fire on Saturday, officials said.

Advertisment

The fire broke out in the record room inside an old building around 9 am, but timely intervention of hospital staff, fire and emergency services personnel, Army, police and CRPF averted major damage especially to the adjoining X-ray room and eye care centre, the officials said.

They said another room housing hospital dispensary also suffered some damages in the fire, which was fully doused by 11 am.

Block Medical Officer, Mendhar Ashfaq Ahmad said preliminary investigation suggested that a short circuit due to overloading caused the fire.

Advertisment

“The fire alarm system of the hospital got activated immediately when the fire broke out. The hospital staff rushed and managed to shift the important equipment to safety. We are assessing the damage in the record room,” the doctor said. PTI COR TAS TAS SKY SKY