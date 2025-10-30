J-K recorded 121 pc rise in domestic violence cases in 2024-25: Data

Srinagar, Oct 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has registered more than 2,800 cases of domestic violence in the last two years, with a 121 per cent spike in reported incidents in the last financial year, the legislative assembly was informed on Thursday.

Responding to a question by National Conference (NC) MLA from Habbakadal, Shamim Firdous, Minister for Social Welfare Sakina Itoo said 2,872 domestic violence cases were registered during the last two years at One Stop Centres for Women and on the Mission Shakti dashboard in Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of these, 893 cases were registered in 2023-24, while 1,979 were lodged in 2024-25, the minister said.

According to the data, an additional 1,086 domestic violence cases -- 121.61 per cent -- were registered in the last financial year compared to 2023-24.

The government said One Stop Centres for Women, popularly known as 'Sakhi' centres, are functional under the Directorate of Mission Shakti. These centres are operational across Jammu and Kashmir since 2018, providing support to women in distress like medical aid, psychosocial counselling, legal aid, temporary shelter, and police assistance.

These centres are currently integrated with the toll-free numbers -- 181 Women Helpline Service and 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) -- providing seamless coordination and service to women, the minister said.

The government said these centres are mandated to provide safety to women affected by incidents of domestic violence, cyber harassment, eve teasing, sexual harassment, rape, etc.