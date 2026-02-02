J-K recorded 1.78 crore tourist visits in 2025 despite security incidents, natural calamities: LG

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that tourism continues to be a vital pillar of Jammu and Kashmir's economy, with the Union Territory recording 1.78 crore tourist visits in 2025 despite security-related incidents and natural calamities. "Despite challenges arising from security-related incidents and natural calamities, the Union Territory recorded 1.78 crore tourist visits in 2025," Sinha said while addressing members of the Legislative Assembly on the inaugural day of the Budget session beginning Monday.

The lieutenant governor referenced security incidents and natural calamities, including the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor, and last year’s floods.

Sinha noted that tourism has been accorded industry status to attract investment and generate employment in the region. He highlighted the opening of the first-ever Chrysanthemum Garden, Bagh-e-Gul-e Dawood, for tourists in October 2025, which aims to promote Kashmir as a year-round destination.

"With more than 50 vibrant varieties, the garden is a strategic cornerstone in our mission to transition Kashmir into a year-round destination. Just as the tulip garden defines our spring, Bagh-e-Gul-e Dawood is set to become the definitive icon of autumn and will attract tourists during the lean season," he said.

Sinha further shared that the government has undertaken confidence-building measures, improved tourist facilitation and strengthened coordination with stakeholders to boost the sector. “Special focus has been laid on reviving pilgrim tourism in Jammu, adventure tourism in Kashmir and eco-tourism in tribal and border areas to ensure balanced regional growth," he added.

He noted that the government is planning to launch a significant project for the sustainable development of emerging tourist destinations through public and private sector investments to expand the tourism footprint across the Union Territory.

Highlighting achievements in the power sector, Sinha said it has witnessed a structural transformation, with major hydropower projects, including Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar and Ratle, having a combined capacity of 3,014 MW, under execution.

He said that in the last five years, 5,708 MVA capacity has been added to the distribution sector and 4,239 MVA to the transmission sector. "Installation of smart prepaid meters is underway in mission mode, with 10.44 lakh meters already installed and 100 per cent coverage targeted by 2026-27," he said.

The lieutenant governor mentioned that power losses have reduced by nine per cent, while revenue realisation has increased by 16 per cent. He added that solarisation of government buildings and households under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has further strengthened renewable energy adoption, with over 6,700 government buildings and more than 16,800 households already solarised.

Sinha also described the railway connectivity to Kashmir as a historic milestone, saying that the Valley has now been linked with the rest of the country, opening new avenues for trade, tourism and economic progress.

He informed that a full-fledged railway division has been sanctioned for Jammu and Kashmir, and expansion and modernisation of the Jammu Tawi railway station is underway.

Emphasising infrastructure development, the lieutenant governor said the road sector has witnessed unprecedented investment of Rs 61,528 crore, including expressways, national highways, ring roads and tunnels, significantly improving connectivity.

He reported the completion of three major tunnels, including the Sonamarg Tunnel, while eight others, including the critical Zojila Tunnel, are at advanced stages of completion. Additionally, the Narbal–Shopian–Surankote road has been declared a National Highway to strengthen all-weather connectivity across the Pir Panjal region, he said.

Sinha said that 19 new National Highway projects worth Rs 10,637 crore have been sanctioned for 2025-26, including key works such as the Pir Ki Gali Tunnel, Sadhna Tunnel, Lal Chowk–Parimpora Flyover and Magam Flyover, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving urban mobility. PTI AB AB MPL MPL