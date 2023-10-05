J-K recorded major decline in terror incidents, civilian fatalities in nine years of BJP rule: Shah

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a new dawn of development and peace over the past nine years under the BJP-led government, leading to a 70 per cent decline in terror-related incidents as compared to the previous 10 years.

Shah also said there has been an 81 per cent decline in civilian deaths and 48 per cent fall in fatalities among security personnel during these nine years.

Inaugurating a two-day anti-terror conference organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the home minister talked about the significant reduction in incidents of violence in the militancy-hit Union Territory during the nine years from June 2014 to August 2023 compared to the 10 years from June 2004 to May 2014.

Terror-related incidents fell from 7,217 during June 2004-May 2014 to 2,197 between June 2014 and August 2023, marking a 70 per cent decline, the home minister said.

He said 2,829 civilian deaths were reported from June 2004 to May 2014. Civilian deaths witnessed an 81 per cent from June 2014 to August 2023 with only 336 losing their lives.

Similarly, fatalities among security forces have witnessed a decline of 48 per cent with 1,060 personnel losing their lives in terror attacks from June 2004 to May 2014 and 555 from June 2014 to August 2023, the home minister said. PTI SKL SZM