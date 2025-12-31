J-K records 25 per cent dip in fire incidents in 2025

Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) Fire incidents witnessed a significant decline in 2025, with 6039 reported cases as compared to 8033 in the previous year, marking a 25 per cent reduction in the overall cases in Jammu and Kashmir, an official of the fire and emergency services said on Wednesday.

He said the department responded to 6,039 fire calls, 59 rescue calls and 53 false calls, deploying 322 fire tenders and quick response vehicles (QRVs) with the support of 2,157 personnel during the year.

Timely and coordinated operations resulted in saving property worth about Rs 5000 crore while losses were limited to Rs 300 crore, underscoring the effectiveness of preparedness and rapid response mechanisms, the spokesman said.

“A major highlight of 2025 has been a reduction of 1,994 fire incidents compared to 2024, representing an approximate 25 per cent decline from 8,033 incidents in the previous year. This notable decrease reflects the positive impact of sustained fire prevention initiatives and increased public awareness, contributing to safer communities,” the spokesman said.

“A total of 3,728 fire safety audits were conducted in hospitals, hotels, nursing homes, educational institutions, government buildings and commercial establishments, with recommendations issued to enhance fire-fighting infrastructure, evacuation preparedness and overall safety standards,” he said.

The department also rendered vital support during Operation Sindoor by mobilising fire tenders and trained crews, particularly in Poonch, Uri, Sopore and Kupwara districts, the spokesman said.

In addition, a comprehensive fire safety cover was provided during the annual Amarnath Yatra, with the establishment of more than 30 temporary fire stations along the two yatra routes from the Baltal axis (Ganderbal) and the Pahalgam axis (Anantnag), ensuring the safety of pilgrims and seamless emergency response throughout the pilgrimage period. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK