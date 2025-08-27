J-K: Residential, commercial areas flooded in Srinagar, Anantnag; admin on high alert

Srinagar, Aug 27 (PTI) Several residential and commercial areas of Srinagar and Anantnag districts of Kashmir were flooded due to heavy rains on Wednesday, as the divisional administration put relevant departments on high alert with instructions to swiftly respond to any emerging situation, officials said.

However, owing to the improvement in the weather, the waters have started to recede in south Kashmir areas even as they were increasing in Jhelum river in Srinagar.

Officials said all efforts are being made to ensure public safety and there was no need to panic due to the inundation that brought back memories of the 2014 floods.

As the water bodies across the Valley swelled due to rainfall, with some areas in south Kashmir receiving heavy rain, several areas were left flooded and water entered residential and commercial areas in Srinagar and Anantnag districts.

In Srinagar, water entered the residential areas in Kursu, Rajbagh, Bemina and Sekidafar, while most places in main Anantnag town also saw flood waters enter residential as well as commercial areas, leaving markets submerged, they said.

The waters also entered the district court complex in Anantnag district in south Kashmir, following which the district judge and other staff had to be evacuated by the SDRF personnel using a boat, the officials said.

The district administrations and police in Anantnag, Kulgam and Srinagar had to evacuate people living in low-lying areas to safety.

Police also launched a comprehensive response mechanism to ensure the safety and mobility of residents by providing frontline assistance to the citizens.

As the rainfall led to the rise in the water levels in all rivers, streams and water bodies, the flood alert mark was breached by the Jhelum river in Anantnag and Srinagar.

Officials said the water levels were receding in water bodies in south Kashmir areas but was increasing in Jhelum in Srinagar city but there was no need to panic.

"The water level will start receding in Srinagar in a few hours as the rains have stopped. Even if it crossed the danger mark, there is no need to worry," the officials said.

The meteorological department has also forecast improvement in the weather. However, it said a brief spell of rain/thunder cannot be ruled out at a few places on Thursday and Friday.

Minister for Jal Shakti Javed Ahmed Rana chaired a high-level meeting to review the flood preparedness and response mechanism across Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanied by Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister, the minister also conducted an on-ground assessment at the Flood Monitoring Station, Sangam, and reviewed the water levels of River Jhelum.

He directed officers to maintain close surveillance on vulnerable spots, ensure round-the-clock communication, and activate public announcement systems for timely dissemination of alerts.

Rana emphasised the need for a robust and proactive strategy to ensure the safety of lives and minimize potential damage.

Officials briefed the minister on the contingency plans in place, highlighting that the SDRF and allied teams are on high alert. It was informed that 24/7 control rooms have been activated to monitor gauge stations and issue early warnings.

The department also confirmed the availability of adequate stock of flood mitigation supplies and essential commodities in designated depots.

The divisional administration in the Kashmir Valley put relevant departments on high alert to ensure public safety and a prompt response to any emerging situation, the officials said.

They said Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg, convened an urgent meeting to assess the readiness of departments and district administrations to respond to any emergency and potential threat of floods in low-lying areas.

At the outset, Garg took a detailed district-wise assessment of the flood situation, including the mapping of vulnerable areas and operational status of district-level control rooms. He reviewed the availability of essential supplies, readiness of manpower and machinery, deployment of resource personnel, and evacuation contingency plans.

Garg instructed departments to update logistics and resource data on the official portal and ensure all relevant information is accessible via a centralized dashboard.

To strengthen preparedness, he called for immediate clearance of debris from roads affected by landslides, facilitating the movement of emergency services and supplies.

Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation informed the meeting that 49 mobile dewatering pumps had been deployed in waterlogged areas across the city.

Garg reiterated that all departments must remain on high alert and work in close coordination to ensure public safety and a prompt response to any emerging situation.

He visited Hari Niwas to inspect the operation and functioning of UT level Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) where he checked the consolidated data of the centre and distress calls received from the general public. He also conducted an on-ground inspection at Ram Munshi Bagh to assess the water levels of Jhelum.

Garg said the administration is continuously monitoring the evolving situation. He assured that all necessary contingency plans and response mechanisms are in place to effectively manage any potential flood-related challenges.

The district administrations have issued advisories to the public and tourists to remain alert to any signs of waterlogging or sudden rise in water levels.

The advisory asked the fishermen and shikara owners to exercise extreme caution and avoid venturing into deep waters during this period.

"Avoid visiting river bank, nallahs, flood-prone areas until further orders. Stay away from slopes to avoid risk of landslides. Children and elderly must remain indoors and away from water bodies," it added.

The advisory also asked people to shift livestock to higher and safer locations, keep emergency supplies and important documents in waterproof storage, and remain prepared for possible evacuation if advised by authorities.

Police have also issued helpline numbers for the public to seek any kind of help.