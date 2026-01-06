J-K: Revenue official caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000 bribe in Udhampur

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a revenue official in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe for the issuance of land documents, an official said.

The ACB has registered a case against the public servant, identified as Pardhan Singh, Patwari of Patwar Halqa Laddha in Moungri tehsil of Udhampur district, and the concerned Girdawar (land officer) for demanding illegal gratification from a complainant, the official said.

According to the ACB, the accused patwari had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for effecting a 'Virasati Intkal' (land registration document) and providing its certified copy.

Following a complaint against the official, a discreet verification was conducted, which corroborated the demand of bribe, the ACB said, adding that a case was subsequently registered and investigation was taken up. During the investigation, an ACB team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses, they said.

The accused was arrested on the spot after following due procedure and the bribe money was recovered from his possession, the official said.

Searches were also conducted at the rented accommodation of the accused patwari at Sailan Talab, Udhampur, and at Basnote in Moungri tehsil, in the presence of a magistrate, ACB said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AB ARB ARB