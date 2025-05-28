J-K roads and buildings dept to seek EoIs to build memorial for Pahalgam attack victims

Gulmarg (JK), May 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the roads and buildings department has been authorised to seek Expressions of Interests for designing a memorial for the 26 victims of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Abdullah said a decision has been taken by the cabinet in this regard and tasked the roads and buildings department to frame a concrete proposal.

"The roads and buildings department has been asked to invite Expressions of Interest in terms of designs for this memorial. Once it comes, we will take it forward," the chief minister told reporters in north Kashmir.

Abdullah on Tuesday had announced that the government would build a memorial at Baisaran in Pahalgam in memory of the 26 victims.

He said suggestions would be sought to ensure that the memorial is not only magnificent, but also dignified and respectful.

"We have been discussing this from day one. A memorial will be set up in Baisaran for the 26 innocent lives lost, as a lasting tribute and a reminder that they will never be forgotten," the chief minister had said.

Addressing a gathering of travel and tour operators from across the country in Pahalgam, Abdullah had emphasised the importance of reviving tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In today's cabinet meeting held in Pahalgam, the Public Works Department was authorised to grant in-principle approval for this memorial," he had said. PTI SSB MIJ RUK RUK