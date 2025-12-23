J-K: Round-the-clock surveillance along Mata Vaishno Devi route ahead of New Year

Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) Surveillance has been stepped up along the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi to manage the expected New Year pilgrim rush, with focus on high-footfall and congested stretches, officials said on Tuesday.

A multi-tier security grid has also been put in place in and around the shrine, comprising personnel from the Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and shrine board security, supported by Quick Response Teams (QRTs), they said.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Sachin Kumar Vaishya, and attended by senior officials of the board, district administration, representatives of security agencies and other stakeholders, reviewed the arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage for the devotees, officials said.

During the meeting, the CEO directed the concerned authorities to further strengthen the Yatra management and security measures, particularly along the route and at the shrine, they said.

According to officials, emphasis was laid on strict regulation of the yatra through RFID-based access control, ensuring that only pilgrims possessing valid RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) cards are permitted to proceed.

Vaishya also directed the deployment of additional handheld RFID scanners and adequate manpower at key checkpoints to avoid any lapses, they added.

The meeting was informed that a joint round-the-clock monitoring is being undertaken, with special focus on high-footfall and congested locations, to ensure real-time surveillance, prompt response and enhanced situational awareness.

The representative of the fire and emergency services was tasked with deploying fire tenders at strategic points along the track and conducting a comprehensive fire safety audit of the shrine area to further strengthen safety mechanisms, officials said.

The CEO underscored the importance of strict adherence to prescribed standard operating procedures (SOPs) and reiterated the need for meticulous compliance across all aspects of disaster preparedness.

He also emphasised converting the existing sound system installed along the track into a fully functional public address system to facilitate timely dissemination of important announcements.

Additionally, the concerned agencies were directed to ensure proper verification of individuals employed in private establishments and service operators on the route, in order to safeguard the sanctity of the shrine area and the safety of pilgrims, officials said.

They said special emphasis was laid on addressing traffic bottlenecks caused by unauthorised parking, particularly in the Banganga area and the Tarakote Marg.

The need for strict regulation and coordinated enforcement was highlighted to ensure smooth vehicular movement, the officials said.

Security agencies briefed the meeting on the multi-tier security grid in place, comprising personnel from the Police, CRPF and shrine board security, supported by QRTs for swift action.

The deployment of advanced surveillance tools for real-time threat assessment was also highlighted, the officials said.