J-K: Rusted AK-47 rifle recovered in Rajouri

Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday recovered a rusted AK assault rifle from a water body in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The weapon was found entangled among stones on the banks of a stream during intensified patrolling in the Sunderbani area of the border district and was subsequently seized, the officials said.

They noted that preliminary investigation suggested that the weapon belonged to a terrorist who was killed along with two of his accomplices during an encounter with security forces in Sunderbani forest in 2021.

Only two AK assault rifles had been recovered at that time, while another weapon was believed to have fallen in a stream and swept away by the current, the officials said.