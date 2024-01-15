J-K: Search forces launch search ops in Poonch after suspicious movement

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) The security forces launched search operations in several villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday following reports of suspicious movement in the area, officials said on Monday.

The search operations were undertaken in Sawjian areas of Mandi tehsil, they said, adding that sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance were used in it.

Meanwhile, a search operation was underway in Krishnagati, Dharti, Dhara, Magnad and Jallas areas of Poonch to track down the terrorists, who had fired on a convoy of the Army vehicles on Friday, the officials said.

The troops are using sniffer dogs and aerial surveillance to comb the area, which has dense forest, they said. PTI AB AS AS