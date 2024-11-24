J-K: Search operation carried out in Sidhra

Jammu, Nov 24 (PTI) The Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday conducted a search operation near here following information that terrorists had planted an IED, security officials said.

Advertisment

However, the four-hour-long search operation in the Sidhra bypass area was called off around noon after no explosive material was found, they said.

A party of the Special Operation Group (SOG) launched the search operation this morning after getting information that terrorists might have planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on the main road adjoining a famous temple.

Police parties along with a bomb disposal squad armed with metal detectors rushed to the scene and conducted a thorough search operation on both sides of the bypass road near Bajalta Morh and adjoining forest area, the officials said.PTI TAS TAS DV DV