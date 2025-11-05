J-K: Search operation launched in Poonch

Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation following suspicious movement in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The operation was launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG), army and the CRPF following reports of movement of suspected persons in the Balakote-Mendhar border areas, they said.

The forces are on high alert and locals have been urged to share any information about suspicious movements in their areas.

On Tuesday, troops recovered a suspicious drone in the Sakhi Maidan border area of Mendhar, they added. PTI AB AB MPL MPL