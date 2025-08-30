J-K: Search operation launched in Poonch after locals report suspicious movement

Mendhar/Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) along the border belt across 11 localities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following reports of suspicious movement, officials said.

The operations were carried out in the Behra Kund, Potha Jungle, Surankote, Peer Tanora, Sangla, Mohalla Lohar Chandimarh, Kandi, Kangra, Keri Galhuta, Mughal Marah Mohalla Muri and Poli Wala Dhok areas of Mendhar, Mankote and Surankote.

According to officials, the search operation was initiated after residents alerted security agencies about the suspected activity. Security measures have been heightened, and additional reinforcements have been deployed to the area.

The operation was undertaken by the Special Operations Group (SoG), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Rashtriya Rifles, officials noted. PTI COR AB MPL MPL