Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar's Dachigam forest

Representative image

Srinagar: Security forces on Monday launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Harwan near here following information about the presence of terrorists, officials said.

Acting on an intelligence input, a team of security forces had launched an anti-terrorist operation in the Mulnar area of Harwan near the Dachigam National Park, they said.

Two rounds of gunshots were heard from a distance as security forces were carrying out searches of the area, they said.

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area and the combing operations intensified to track down the terrorists, if any, officials said, adding further details were awaited.

