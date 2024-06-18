J-K: Search operations launched following firing in Poonch

Jammu, June 18 (PTI) Security forces launched a search operation following reports of firing of few rounds in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

However, they denied any exchange of fire between the troops and the terrorists in the area.

There was firing of a few rounds in Bufliaz forest area prompting the security forces and the police to launch a search operation, they said.

The operation was going on when reports last came in from the area. PTI AB KSS KSS