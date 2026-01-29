J-K: Second phase of seed dispersal begins in Trikuta hills housing Vishno Devi shrine

Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Thursday commenced the winter plantation drive along with the second phase of aerial seed dispersal in the Trikuta hills of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir, as part of its efforts for environmental conservation and ecological restoration, an official said.

This phase of the drive aims to cover about 83 hectares across identified locations, including Banj Nallah, Khari Extension, and parts of Barkli, Koura Sumb, Kalal, Banjala and Matali Dabbar located on the right side of the shrine board’s Serli Helipad, the official said.

He said the activity involves the aerial dispersal of seeds of various species like Amla, Anaar, Siris, Karangal, Thuja, Gulmohar and Bamboo to enhance green cover and support ecological restoration in these hilly and environmentally sensitive areas.

The seed dispersal activity shall be carried out over the week, taking advantage of favourable weather conditions to improve seed germination and achieve better ecological outcomes, the official said.

The aerial seeding plan has been formulated by the shrine board to improve green cover in the inaccessible areas of the Trikuta hills over the next 10 years. The programme recorded an estimated three per cent ecological regeneration success rate, which is considered meaningful given the challenging terrain of the region.

Despite steep slopes, rocky surfaces, and uneven soil depth, some of the dispersed seeds germinated successfully, resulting in early vegetation growth that helped improve soil stability and green cover, he added.

He said the experience also provided useful insights about suitable plant species, which are now being used to make the current phase more effective.

The board has made significant progress in increasing the green cover in the shrine area, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Chief Executive Officer, Sachin Kumar Vaishya said.

Through the Annual Greening Plans (AGPs), more than 19 lakh saplings have been planted in recent years to preserve the natural beauty and ecological balance of the sacred region, he said.

He said the aerial-based afforestation drive complements several other environmentally responsible initiatives undertaken by the board.

These initiatives include solar energy adoption, scientific waste management through a ban on single-use plastic, segregation of waste at source and water conservation measures across the shrine complex and adjoining areas.