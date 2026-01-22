J-K: Security around Republic Day event venue intensified

Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Security has been heightened across Kashmir ahead of Republic Day as police has intensified patrolling and vehicle checks in the Valley to thwart any attempts by anti-national elements to disrupt the celebrations, officials said on Thursday.

The roads leading to Bakshi Stadium here, the venue for the main official Republic Day function in Kashmir, have been fortified with security-related obstacles established at several places.

Senior police officers at the district level are supervising the arrangements to ensure effective and seamless implementation of the security plan, officials added. "In view of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, the police have stepped up security and checking measures across the Valley to ensure a peaceful, safe, and incident-free observance of the national event," officials said. They said that as part of the enhanced security grid, police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations across the Valley, especially in Srinagar city.

"Special checkpoints and mobile patrols have been established, where thorough checking of vehicles and individuals is being carried out. Night patrols and surprise inspections are also being conducted to maintain heightened vigilance and to deter any attempt to disturb public order," the officials said.

They further informed that additional deployments have been made in sensitive areas, with a special focus on monitoring suspicious movements.

"The general public is requested to cooperate with the police during checking and verification processes and to promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest Police station or the Police Control Room," they added. PTI MIJ MPL MPL