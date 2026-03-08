J-K: Security beefed up in Rajouri jail after clash among inmates

Rajouri/Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Security was strengthened inside and around a jail in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri on Sunday, a day after a clash among inmates left at least 12 people, including four security guards, injured, officials said.

The incident at the district jail located in Dhangri village occurred on Saturday evening following a heated argument between two prisoners — one from Kashmir Valley and the other from Rajouri — which escalated into a scuffle involving several inmates inside the prison, the officials said.

During the clash, some prisoners allegedly pelted stones at jail staff, injuring four security personnel and eight inmates before authorities intervened to bring the situation under control.

While the four security personnel were shifted to the Government Medical College hospital Rajouri on Saturday night, eight inmates were brought to the facility for necessary tests on Sunday, the officials said, adding the condition of all the injured is stable.

Following the clash, reinforcements from police and CRPF rushed to the scene along with senior police and civil officers to restore order.

The officials said that security has been strengthened within and outside the jail, and the situation at present is normal.