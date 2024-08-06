J-K: Security for Vaishno Devi shrine reviewed ahead of I-D celebrations

Jammu, Aug 6 (PTI) The security of the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district was reviewed on Tuesday with focus on the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, officials said.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anshul Garg assessed the operational preparedness of the shrine area for hassle-free pilgrimage at a meeting with all the stakeholders at base camp Katra, the officials said.

Laying focus on smooth regulation of the yatra, Garg said the security measures need to be fortified ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

He underscored the imperative of collaborative efforts among the stakeholders to forge a robust security framework in sync with requirements, the officials said.

The CEO stressed for action on diverse fronts for hassle free pilgrimage in the coming days, including issuance and verification of RFID cards, effective crowd management, augmentation of holding areas on the track and in Katra town, working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the Bhawan area and all time surveillance through dedicated CCTV network of over 700 cameras.

He exhorted all stakeholders to remain more vigilant so that no pilgrim without frisking and valid registration enters the track for their pilgrimage.

The CEO also reviewed various components of the disaster management measures and directed to make regular announcements and implementation of joint patrolling by the stakeholders.

The meeting decided that the main function of Independence Day celebrations will be organised in the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex Katra where Garg will unfurl the tricolor and take the salute of the march past contingents from police, CRPF, shrine security, NCC and school children besides a colourful cultural programme will also be presented by the school children, the officials said.

Senior police and CRPF officers informed the meeting that foolproof security arrangements will be made for smooth and enthusiastic celebration of the national day and presented a detailed security grid to be put in place besides deployment of quick response teams and a multi-tier security grid for the pilgrims' safety. PTI TAS AS AS