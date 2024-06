Srinagar, Jun 22 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said.

An exchange of fire is going on, they said.

An infiltration bid has been foiled by security forces along the LoC in the Gohallan area of north Kashmir's Uri sector, the officials said.

Further details are awaited. PTI SSB MIJ ANB ANB