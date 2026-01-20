J-K: Security forces recover IED in Baramulla

Srinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday averted a tragedy with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, officials said.

The IED was planted by suspected terrorists by the roadside at Takiya Tapper in the Pattani area of Baramulla district, officials added.

They said the IED was detected by a patrol party of security forces. A bomb disposal squad has been rushed to the spot to neutralise the IED.

The incident comes less than a week ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, security across the Kashmir Valley has been stepped up amidst apprehension of terrorists trying to carry out subversive activities. PTI MIJ MPL MPL