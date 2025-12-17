J-K: Security officers directed to boost vigilance, deploy more force in Kathua, Samba

Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) A senior police officer on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts of Kathua and Samba, directing officials to remain extra vigilant and deploy additional forces in sensitive areas, officials said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, accompanied by SSP Kathua Mohita Sharma and SSP Samba Varinder Manhas, reviewed security arrangements in the Billawar area of Kathua district following a recent gunfight with terrorists in Udhampur's Soan area, in which a policeman was killed on Monday evening. He also visited Kamla Top in Billawar, the officials said.

During the review, the DIG emphasised the need to maintain peace and security and underlined the importance of close coordination among various security agencies to tackle emerging challenges effectively.

Sharma reviewed the deployment of forces and ordered additional forces to be stationed in sensitive and vulnerable areas to prevent any untoward incidents. He also stressed strengthening intelligence gathering and timely sharing of information to counter potential security threats.

The DIG instructed officers to maintain high visibility in their respective jurisdictions and intensify security checks and patrolling. SSP Kathua briefed him on the prevailing security situation and measures taken to maintain peace and law and order in the Billawar area.

During the visit, the DIG also held a joint meeting with Army officials. PTI AB AKY