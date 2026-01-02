J-K: 'Security proceedings' against 10 for violating VPN ban order

Srinagar, Jan 2 (PTI) Police have initiated "security proceedings" against ten people, and counselled five minors, in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district for not complying with orders prohibiting the use of virtual private network (VPN) in the Union territory for security reasons.

Authorities in Shopian and Kulgam districts on Monday (Dec 29, 2025) had suspended the use of VPN services until further notice over security considerations.

A police spokesperson said the police conducted a district-wide verification drive to check for compliance in the south Kashmir district and identified 15 individuals allegedly violating the order.

Following detailed technical scrutiny and background verification, no terror-related links or adverse antecedents were found, and no FIR has been registered in the matter, the spokesperson said.

However, as a preventive measure, security proceedings were initiated against 10 individuals, as five others were minors, for violation of the said orders.

The minors were counselled and advised in the presence of their guardians, with emphasis on awareness, lawful digital conduct, and the consequences of violating lawful orders, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB AMJ AMJ AMJ