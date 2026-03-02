J-K sees protests against Khamenei's killing for second day; several curbs imposed to maintain order

Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli attack rocked Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Monday, forcing authorities to curb people's movement, shut down education institutes and throttle mobile internet speeds as precautionary measures.

According to officials, 75 rallies were held at various places in the Kashmir Valley, while a few demonstrations were held in the Jammu region as well. Security forces had to use mild force to disperse the protesters in some areas.

Officials said protests broke out in Bemina, Gund Hassibhat, and Jehangir Chowk areas of Srinagar city and in the Pulwama town of south Kashmir, all of which have a large Shia population, as agitators marched through the streets, raising anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

Severe restrictions have been placed on the movement of people in parts of Kashmir. The curbs have been imposed against the backdrop of a call for a one-day strike given by Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

He urged people to observe the strike "with unity, dignity, and in peace".

The Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk was sealed with barricades erected all around it, while a large number of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were deployed across the city to prevent gatherings of protestors, officials said.

They added that concertina wires and barricades have been placed at important intersections leading into the city while asserting that these were precautionary measures imposed to maintain law and order.

The authorities also closed all educational institutions for two days, as a precautionary measure for the safety of students and to maintain law and order. Similar curbs have been imposed in Shia-dominated areas in other districts of the Kashmir valley. Mobile internet speeds were also throttled across Kashmir.

The MMU's strike call was supported by several political parties, including PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

"Extending our full support and solidarity with the shutdown call of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the martyrdom of Iran's supreme leader. This is a day of mourning to remind the world that injustice anywhere wounds the entire Muslim Ummah and all who stand for truth," she said.

Kashmir -- which has about 15 lakh Shias -- witnessed major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama on Sunday.

Police have, meanwhile, issued an advisory urging all media organisations and news platforms to exercise the highest level of responsibility and professionalism in their reporting.

"Please refrain from publishing unverified information, speculation, or rumours; ensure that all reports are confirmed through credible and authoritative sources before dissemination; and avoid sensational headlines that may create unnecessary panic," the advisory read.

In the Jammu region, a partial strike was observed in Kishtwar and Doda districts of the Chenab valley region, with groups of people holding peaceful protests to condemn the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

The law and order situation across the region remained peaceful by and large, with no untoward incident reported from anywhere, officials said.

Most of the shops and business establishments remained closed in both Kishtwar and Doda district headquarters and in other major towns in response to separate bandh calls given by religious leaders to protest the alleged aggression of the United States and Israel on Iran.

The Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Moulvi Farooq Ahmad Kachloo, also led a protest rally from the place of worship to the nearby bus stand, the officials said, adding that the protesters chanted slogans against the US and Israel before dispersing peacefully.

Reports of strike and peaceful protests were also received from Bounjwa, Drabshall and Chatroo in Kishtwar, Gandoh and Bhaderwah in Doda, they said.

In Ramban district, which also falls in the Chenab Valley region, Shia mourners organised special prayers at Chanderkote for the second day to pay homage to Khamenei and others who lost their lives in the US-Israel attacks.

The Muslim community also held protests at different places in the Rajouri and Poonch districts. Several Muslim organisations have called for a Rajouri bandh on Tuesday after a joint meeting at the local Jamia masjid.

The president of the Islamic Welfare Organisation, Rajouri, Shafqat Mir, said the present situation is quite worrisome and the US, as well as Israel, have crossed all limits of humanity by directly targeting Iran and killing the supreme leader.

Protests and mourning assemblies for Khamenei were also held in the Kargil district of the Union Territory of Ladakh. A large number of Shia mourners assembled at the Hussaini Park in Kargil to take part in the protest. PTI SSB TAS MIJ NSD NSD