J-K: Shat Chandi Yagya concludes at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) A special nine-day-long ‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya’ concluded at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on the occasion of Mahanavami on Sunday, an official said.

Over 3.5 lakh devotees from across India and abroad visited the shrine during the ‘Chaitra Navratra’ to seek the blessings of the Goddess, a spokesperson of the shrine board said.

He said Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, other officers and staff, besides large number of pilgrims participated in ‘Purnahuti’ and other religious ceremonies performed amidst chanting of vedic mantras on the occasion.

This spiritual occasion was further sanctified by a group of pandits led by Padma Shri Prof Vishwamurti Shastri, who conducted the Maha Yagya, the spokesperson said.

He said the shrine board introduced several initiatives to make the Navratra more memorable this year.

Key additions included smart lockers, free public call booths and complimentary slots for ‘divyang’ (physically challenged) devotees to participate in ‘Garbjoon’ and ‘Atka Arti’ at Adhkuwari and Bhawan, the spokesperson said.

He said dedicated quotas for helicopter bookings and complimentary battery car services were also provided for physically challenged pilgrims.

Additionally, resting and holding areas were set up at Banganga and Adhkuwari and the dining area at Indraprastha Bhojanalaya was expanded, he said, adding that the ‘langar’ (community kitchen) facility was extended to Shubhra Bhawan at Banganga, with all shrine langars offering fast-related food options for visiting devotees observing fasts during the Navratra.

The board also made elaborate arrangements to enhance the pilgrimage experience including decorative flowers at Bhawan, Atka and surrounding areas.

Round-the-clock water and power supply, sanitation, and sanitization measures were ensured along the tracks and in the Bhawan area, he said.

The spokesperson said the Bhawan area and other sectors along the track were illuminated with attractive facade lighting and facilities like accommodation, battery-operated vehicles, passenger ropeway and helicopter services operated smoothly.

Additionally, pilgrims benefited from free food at various locations, including Tarakote Marg, Prasad Kendra at Sanjichhat, Langar Sewa at Bhairon, Adhkuwari, Banganga and Railway Station, Katra, ensuring a seamless and spiritual experience for devotees, he said.