J-K Shia body asks Centre to take 'strong stand' against persecution of Shias in Pakistan

Srinagar, Jul 30 (PTI) All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association head Imran Ansari on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to take a "strong stand" against the persecution of the Shia community in Pakistan.

"I am writing to bring to your attention a catastrophic situation unfolding in Parachinar, Pakistan, where the Shia community is facing an existential threat from extremist groups. The situation is dire and an immediate action is necessary to prevent a massacre," Ansari wrote in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Ansari alleged years of sectarian violence and apathy and inaction of the Pakistani government have emboldened extremist groups, leaving the Shia community vulnerable to further attacks.

"The recent escalation of violence has created a humanitarian crisis and it is imperative that India takes a strong stance to prevent further bloodshed," he added.

"India has a moral obligation to act, given its commitment to human rights and religious freedom," he added. PTI MIJ MNK MNK