J-K Shiv Sena condemns 'politicisation' of Ram Temple consecration ceremony, 'selective invitation'

Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) Alleging "politicisation" of the upcoming consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and "selective invitation" for the event, the Jammu and Kashmir Shiv Sena Thursday said Lord Ram can be worshipped by all.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, has announced that the consecration of Ram Lalla in the newly built temple will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22.

"The politicisation of this grand religious ceremony and the selective invitation are hurting the religious sentiments of Shri Ram devotees. Even today, one gets goosebumps remembering the atmosphere of Ayodhya in 1992," J-K Shiv Sena president Manish Sahni told reporters here.

"Lord Shri Ram belongs to everyone," Sahni said as he criticised the exclusion of Shiv Sena, an active participant in the Ram Janambhoomi Andolan, from the guest list, calling it "absolutely unacceptable".

Sahni highlighted the collective efforts of people from all walks of life in reclaiming the Ram Temple.

"The young and old and even women from across the country had joined this movement to reclaim the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. How can the fearless style of venerable Bala Saheb Thackeray and the struggle of Shiv Sainiks be forgotten in the battle of Ram Mandir?" he said. A memorandum has been sent to the Shri Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust, urging them not to turn the event into a celebrity show and to give due recognition to those who fought for it, he added.

"After hundreds of years of struggle, sacrifices, and wait, we are blessed with this joyful moment," Sahni said, as he insisted that all those who participated in the movement should be invited.

He mentioned that the Suryavanshi Kshatriyas of Saraivanshi village, located 15 kilometres away from Ayodhya, refrained from wearing turbans and shoes for centuries due to their pledge to build the temple. PTI AB RPA